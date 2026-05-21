ST. KITTS-NEVIS AUTHOR AVERILETTE FRANCIS LAUNCHES “SHE BUILDS WHAT LASTS” — A POWERFUL NEW BOOK ON COURAGEOUS LEADERSHIP

A rising Caribbean voice in leadership and hospitality, Averilette Francis has officially launched her new book, She Builds What Lasts: The Builder Mindset for Courageous Leadership, a compelling new release that is already resonating with professionals, executives, entrepreneurs and aspiring leaders across the region and beyond.

The newly released Kindle edition explores a leadership philosophy centered not simply on achieving short-term results, but on building lasting cultures, empowering people, protecting standards and creating legacies that endure long after a leader’s tenure ends.

In the book, Francis challenges traditional ideas about authority and leadership, arguing that true leadership is measured not by titles, but by what remains because of one’s influence, integrity and courage.

“Some leaders chase results. Others build what lasts,” the book declares — a message that has quickly captured attention among readers seeking authentic and purpose-driven leadership guidance.

Drawing from real-life leadership experiences, Francis reflects on navigating pressure, making difficult decisions, shaping organizational culture and leading with integrity during pivotal moments. The work moves leadership away from abstract theory and into practical, deeply human realities faced daily by managers, executives and team leaders.

The launch also carries profound personal meaning for the author.

Francis revealed that the project was deeply inspired by the memory of her late sister, Kesha, whose encouragement and belief in her vision became a driving force behind the completion of the book.

“As I was preparing for one of the biggest transitions of my career, I lost her,” Francis shared emotionally. “One of the things her passing reminded me was how important it is to share what we learn while we still have the chance.”

“She believed in this book before it was even close to finished. This book exists because of her belief in me,” she added.

The book is being described as a tribute to “the builders” — individuals quietly shaping organizations, communities and future generations through meaningful, principled leadership.

Francis continues to build an impressive international career in hospitality leadership. She currently serves as General Manager of the Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort and is also a Board Member of the Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association. Her extensive executive experience includes leadership roles across Aruba and Curaçao within the Renaissance Wind Creek Resorts portfolio.

Academically, she also holds a Master of Science degree in International Business Law from The University of Salford.

The release of She Builds What Lasts is being viewed by many as another significant achievement for a Kittitian-Nevisian professional making an impact on the regional and international stage.

Supporters say the book arrives at a critical moment when organizations globally are rethinking leadership, workplace culture, resilience and long-term sustainability.

With ebook and Kindle editions now available and paperback orders officially open, Francis’ message is already inspiring readers to rethink leadership not as power or position, but as the lasting impact left behind through service, courage and intentional action.