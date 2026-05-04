DEADLY VIRUS AT SEA: THREE DEAD, FEARS OF OUTBREAK AS HANTAVIRUS HITS CRUISE SHIP IN ATLANTIC

TIMES CARIBBEAN | BREAKING NEWS

A chilling public health scare is unfolding on the high seas after three passengers aboard the expedition cruise vessel, the , have died amid a suspected viral outbreak that has triggered international concern.

According to the (WHO), one of the fatalities has been laboratory-confirmed as a case of hantavirus—a rare but potentially deadly disease typically transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents or their droppings. Five additional cases remain under investigation, raising fears of a broader onboard health emergency.

The vessel, which had been traveling from to , became the epicenter of the crisis as passengers reportedly began showing symptoms consistent with severe viral infection. Of the six identified cases, three have now died, while another remains in critical condition in intensive care in .

Health authorities are racing to determine how the virus infiltrated the ship—particularly alarming given hantavirus is not typically associated with human-to-human transmission in most strains. Questions are mounting about onboard sanitation, rodent exposure, and containment protocols.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the global cruise industry and reignited scrutiny over infectious disease preparedness at sea. As investigations intensify, the world watches anxiously—aware that what began as an isolated voyage may now represent a far more dangerous public health threat.