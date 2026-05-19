ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AMBASSADOR JACINTH HENRY MARTIN JOINS TAIWAN-USA DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL CELEBRATION IN WASHINGTON

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis was proudly represented on the international stage as Ambassador Jacinth Henry Martin participated in the vibrant Taiwan USA Cultural Association (TUSCA) Dragon Boat Racing Festival held in the United States over the weekend.

According to Ambassador Henry Martin, the event showcased a powerful blend of culture, unity, friendship, and tradition as dignitaries, cultural representatives, and members of the public gathered to celebrate one of Taiwan’s most cherished cultural observances.

The St. Kitts and Nevis diplomat joined Ambassador and Mrs. Yui along with several international representatives in the symbolic ancient “eye-dotting” ceremony, a traditional ritual believed to awaken the spirit of the dragon and breathe life and energy into the dragon boats before the races begin.

In a statement shared following the event, Ambassador Henry Martin described the ceremony as a meaningful reflection of Taiwan’s enduring cultural heritage and its commitment to sharing its traditions with the global community.

“Last Saturday proved the most perfect day for the Taiwan USA Cultural Association dragon boat racing festival,” Ambassador Henry Martin stated. “As the drums faded and the dragon boats prepared to take to the water, the spirit of the festival remained unmistakably clear: unity, vitality, and friendship forged through shared tradition.”

The Ambassador also highlighted the atmosphere of cultural exchange that defined the festival, noting that traditional Taiwanese games and demonstrations captivated attendees while promoting values of teamwork, resilience, and community spirit.

She emphasized that the event further strengthened the growing bonds between St. Kitts and Nevis, Taiwan, and the United States, while encouraging continued collaboration through cultural diplomacy and people-to-people engagement.

The TECRO Dragon Boat Festival remains one of the most celebrated Taiwanese cultural events internationally, drawing participation from diplomats, community organizations, cultural performers, and competitive dragon boat teams annually.

Ambassador Henry Martin expressed optimism that the festival would continue inspiring friendship and cooperation among nations for years to come.

The participation of St. Kitts and Nevis at the prestigious cultural event also reflects the Federation’s longstanding diplomatic relationship with Taiwan and its continued support for international cultural partnerships and exchanges.

Among the entities associated with the event was Caribelle Batik, which was referenced in the Ambassador’s social media post celebrating the occasion.