NEVIS LEGEND ‘DUGGINS’ STAPLETON MARKS 40 YEARS AS MASTER MASQUERADER – A CULTURAL GIANT IN MOTION

Monday, July 21, 2025

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS – A cultural colossus is being celebrated! Master Masquerader Collin “Duggins” Stapleton is marking a monumental 40 years of unmatched brilliance, rhythmic mastery, and trailblazing leadership in the art of masquerade dancing across Nevis, the wider Caribbean, and beyond.

From the streets of Nevis to the grand stages of CARIFESTA, Collin “Duggins” Stapleton has become a living legend—the heartbeat behind the jingling bells, the sweeping plumes, and the electrifying footwork that have mesmerized crowds for four decades.

Duggins began his masquerade journey at just 13 years old, and has never looked back. Today, he stands as the first and only Nevisian masquerader to perform in SIX CARIFESTA festivals—a feat unmatched by any in the history of Nevisian cultural expression. His appearances have spanned Suriname , Trinidad , Barbados , Guyana (twice), St. Kitts & Nevis and more.

And it wasn’t just participation—Duggins has led the charge, proudly serving as the leader of the masquerade troupe for three of those international festivals, representing the soul of Nevisian heritage on the regional and world stage.

“I’m just giving God thanks for this remarkable milestone,” Duggins shared in an emotional tribute to his four-decade journey. “I’ve been dancing masquerade for 40 years now, and I’m still going strong.”

He has waved the Nevisian flag high in far-flung destinations such as England, Miami, St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. Martin, Anguilla, New York, and Washington D.C.—his vibrant presence echoing across continents as a proud ambassador of Caribbean culture.

Once hailed as “the best masquerade dancer in Nevis—if not the best ever”, Duggins has earned legendary status. And as he humbly puts it, “Those of you who know me and see me dancing will decide that.”

Local fans and cultural commentators—like the ever-vocal OBI the BBB (Biggest Baddest Blogger)—have long attested to Duggins’ unmatched energy, passion, and showmanship that ignite stages and parade grounds with every step.

His legacy is not just about dance—it is about leadership, cultural pride, and the unshakable spirit of Nevis.

As Duggins celebrates this golden milestone, Nevis—and indeed the entire federation—salutes a man who turned masquerade into more than performance. He made it art. He made it history. He made it a calling.

40 years down. Still going strong. Still Duggins. Still unmatched.

