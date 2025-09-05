St. Kitts Marine Works Faces Eviction Threat as Gov’t Moves to Hand Over Land to Nigerians, Owner Claims

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 5, 2025 — After more than two decades of service to the Federation’s marine industry, St. Kitts Marine Works is now fighting for survival. Owner and director Reginald “Regiwell” Francis has sounded the alarm that the Labour Government is moving to evict his company from its New Guinea location on the island’s southwest coast, allegedly to make way for Nigerian investors.

For 21 years, St. Kitts Marine Works has provided critical services including marina haul-outs, salvage operations, dredging, and marine construction. The facility, considered one of the most vital in the northeastern Caribbean, supports nearly 200 vessels and has long been a lifeline for local and regional boat owners.

But Francis told SKN Newsline that instead of supporting his venture, the Government has taken an “antagonistic stance,” linking his eviction threat to an unresolved $10 million debt owed to him by the State for works completed on the Old Road fisheries project.

“Because I knew I had the $10 million coming from the Old Road project, I signed an agreement for $6.5 million to purchase the land that we are on. But when the Government delayed paying me, I had to take them to court. Now they are saying unless I drop the case, they will evict me,” Francis explained.

According to Francis, the Government is courting Nigerian investors to develop a container port on the same site—an idea he insists is impractical, costly, and destructive to tourism.

“This area is not suitable for a container port. The breakwater is too small, the ocean too deep, and moving hundreds of containers across the island main road would cripple traffic. Worse, this development is right next to the Brimstone Hill Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Instead of tourism expansion, they are trying to destroy a sector that I spent millions of dollars building,” he said.

Francis highlighted that he and his company reclaimed the land, constructed the marina, installed the breakwater, dredged the basin, and invested millions into creating a hub for the local and regional yachting industry. He warned that eviction would leave St. Kitts and Nevis without a marine haul-out facility, forcing boats to sail to St. Maarten, Antigua, or Trinidad for emergency repairs—often an impossible journey for many vessels.

“We are talking about insurance, safety, and the survival of the marine sector. If they evict me, where are nearly 200 boats supposed to go? Where will the local operators go? During hurricane season, when boats are taking on water, where will they haul out? This is a recipe for chaos,” Francis declared.

The businessman also raised serious questions about transparency, suggesting that hidden motives may be driving the Government’s haste to displace him.

“If I didn’t have a solid case, why threaten me to drop it? What’s the big rush? Whose pocket is going to be filled when I am pushed out? It certainly won’t be mine,” he charged.

Francis maintains that his long-term vision is to expand tourism in the New Guinea area, including building a pier to attract cruise ships directly to Brimstone Hill—something he argues would bring new life to the western side of the island, which currently sees little benefit from cruise tourism.

As the dispute intensifies, the future of St. Kitts Marine Works—and by extension, the Federation’s marine sector—hangs in the balance. Francis insists he is still willing to negotiate, but fears the Government has already decided to hand over his life’s work to foreign interests.