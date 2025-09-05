St. Kitts’ Supt. Carl Greaux Leads RSS in Securing CARIFESTA XV in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — September 6, 2025 — The curtain has closed on CARIFESTA XV in Barbados, and alongside the dazzling cultural displays was another triumph: the festival’s smooth and incident-free execution, made possible in no small measure by the leadership of St. Kitts’ very own Superintendent Carl L. Greaux of the Regional Security System (RSS).

The ten-day festival, staged from August 22–31 under the theme “Caribbean Roots – Global Excellence”, brought together thousands of patrons, artists, and dignitaries for a celebration of the region’s creativity through concerts, fashion shows, film screenings, trade exhibitions, and symposia. But while the spotlight shone on the performers, ensuring the safety of such a large-scale event demanded precision planning, vigilance, and seamless coordination across security agencies.

Greaux at the Helm

As Assistant Staff Officer – Plans at RSS Headquarters, Supt. Greaux was appointed Contingent Commander for the RSS troops deployed in Barbados. Operating under the joint command of the Barbados Police Service (BPS) Commissioner of Police and the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) Chief of Defence Staff, Greaux oversaw the integration of regional forces with local security units to deliver a mission without incident.

In his post-mission remarks, Supt. Greaux credited the outcome to the professionalism of the men and women under his command:

“The success of CARIFESTA XV is a testament to the discipline, training, and regional unity of the RSS alliance. Despite operational challenges, our troops remained adaptable and committed, ensuring that the festival’s celebratory spirit was never compromised by security concerns.”

Commendations and Recognition

At a closing ceremony at Paragon Base, senior officials including Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Barbados Police Service, Mr. Branch, and RSS Deputy Executive Director, Mr. Rodney, praised the contingent for their exemplary service. Gift packages were presented in acknowledgment of their dedication.

The praise reflected not only on the contingent as a whole but also on Supt. Greaux’s steady and strategic leadership. His role as commander underscored the trusted reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis’ officers within the wider regional framework.

Strengthening Regional Security

Beyond the successful delivery of CARIFESTA XV, Supt. Greaux emphasized the broader importance of the deployment:

“This operation reaffirms the RSS’s role as a reliable pillar of regional security. By providing reinforcement when called upon, we not only safeguard major events like CARIFESTA but also strengthen trust and collaboration among our member states.”

His words spoke to the essence of the RSS mission—regional solidarity in the face of shared challenges.

A Source of National Pride

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Supt. Greaux’s leadership at CARIFESTA XV is a source of pride, highlighting the calibre of officers the Federation contributes to regional institutions. His ability to navigate complex operations and deliver success at one of the Caribbean’s largest cultural showcases stands as an example of professional excellence and dedication to service.

As the festival ended in celebration and security without compromise, the people of the Caribbean not only enjoyed cultural unity but also witnessed the strength of regional cooperation—guided in part by the leadership of one of St. Kitts’ finest.