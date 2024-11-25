DR. JANICE DANIEL-HODGE REELECTED NRP LEADER, PROMISES NEVIS A BRIGHTER FUTURE

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — November 25, 2024: The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) has renewed its leadership mandate with the Hon. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge re-elected unopposed as Political Leader during the party’s vibrant convention on Sunday, November 24. The event, held under the theme “Navigating Challenges, Restoring Hope, Preparing for Governance,” reinforced the NRP’s readiness to lead Nevis into a promising future.

Dr. Patricia Bartlette was also returned as Deputy Leader, alongside a dynamic team of national executive officers, signaling the party’s strengthened unity and resolve ahead of the next general election.

Newly Elected NRP Executive

Second Vice President: Mr. Patrick Daniel

Mr. Patrick Daniel Chairman: Mr. Carlisle Powell

Mr. Carlisle Powell Deputy Chairman: Mr. Stephen Hector

Mr. Stephen Hector Treasurer: Mrs. Chanelle Pinney-Myers

Mrs. Chanelle Pinney-Myers Party Organizer: Mr. Zenric Hanley

The executive will collaborate with representatives from constituency groups, youth, women’s arms, and the general council to solidify the NRP’s grassroots presence.

Electrifying Keynote Speech

The convention’s featured speaker, St. Lucian attorney Ms. Jadia Jn Pierre, delivered a rallying call to action. She urged NRP candidates to stay visible and engaged with their constituents, emphasizing, “Absence and silence are not answers to the financial challenges that the NRP faces as an opposition. Build a connection with the people; let them see your heart.”

Jn Pierre also underscored the importance of completing unfinished projects abandoned by the current administration, notably the stalled Alexandra Hospital Expansion Project.

Vision for Nevis’ Future

Dr. Daniel-Hodge’s address inspired hope, as she outlined bold strategies for sustainable development and tackling climate change. A passionate environmentalist, she called for proactive leadership in addressing Nevis’ unique challenges as a small island developing state.

“Our tomorrow must be greater than today,” Dr. Daniel-Hodge declared, rallying the crowd to unify and energize for victory in the next election. She also paid homage to past NRP leaders, recognizing their legacy as a foundation for the party’s resurgence.

Tributes and Regional Support

The convention honored the contributions of several late supporters and founding members, including Mr. Zephaniah and Mrs. Eunice Liburd, Mr. Gilbert Phillip, and Mr. Hastings Daniel. Family members accepted posthumous awards on their behalf, a heartfelt moment that drew emotional applause from attendees.

Fraternal greetings poured in from regional allies, including Dr. Thompson Fontaine of Dominica’s United Workers Party and Mr. Egbert Duran of St. Martin’s National Alliance Party. NRP supporters in the diaspora, represented by Mr. Ivor Henry (Florida) and Ms. Louisa Manners (Toronto), also pledged their continued support.

Road to Governance

As the NRP gears up for the next election, the resounding message from the convention was clear: the party is ready to tackle Nevis’ challenges, restore hope, and lead with a vision that puts the people first.

Dr. Daniel-Hodge concluded with a powerful charge: “Let us develop the energy that takes us nonstop to government. Together, we can build a Nevis we all deserve.”

The stage is now set for the NRP to campaign with vigor, buoyed by its leadership, supporters, and a renewed sense of purpose.