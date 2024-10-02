St. Kitts Launches Rum Master Degree at Old Road Rum Distillery

Rum Master Degree Now Offered in St. Kitts at Old Road Rum Distillery

The Caribbean island of St. Kitts has recently launched an exciting new program: the Kittitian RumMaster degree. This immersive program offers participants a unique opportunity to explore the rich history of rum-making, while gaining practical skills in crafting their own spiced rum and cocktails.

The program begins at the historic Wingfield Estate, home to the Caribbean’s oldest surviving rum distillery, and the newly established Old Road Rum Company. During the one-day tour, participants will explore the ruins of the distillery, which dates back to 1681, while learning about the island’s deep connections to the sugar and rum industries. The estate was once owned by Christopher Jeaffreson, an ancestor of former U.S. President Thomas Jefferson, further cementing its place in history.

The production of rum on the island is tied to its complicated colonial past. St. Kitts, once a center for sugar production in the British Empire, became known as “Sugar City” by the 18th century, with the economy thriving on the labor of African slaves. Today, the rum-making tradition is being revived by Old Road Rum founder Jack Widdowson, who has been instrumental in rediscovering and restoring the historic distillery at Wingfield.

The Kittitian RumMaster program includes two components: theoretical and practical training. At Wingfield Estate, participants delve into the history and science behind rum production, while the practical part takes place at Spice Mill, where participants create their own Hibiscus Spiced Rum and experiment with crafting rum-based cocktails.

By the end of the program, participants earn the title of Certified Kittitian RumMaster. Available only on Wednesdays, the RumMaster program can be booked through Old Road Rum’s website. Visitors can also book regular tours of the distillery on other days to experience the unique rum culture of St. Kitts.

The program not only offers an educational dive into rum but also highlights St. Kitts’ ongoing efforts to revive and honor its rich heritage, making it a must-visit for rum enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

