A STROKE PER DAY! PS Curtis Martin Drops Bombshell on Freedom FM — St. Kitts & Nevis Faces Alarming Health Crisis Amid Soaring Cost of Living, Poor Diet, and Stress

Basseterre, St. Kitts — SKN Times Investigates |

In what can only be described as a jaw-dropping revelation, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Curtis Martin has sounded a national alarm — St. Kitts and Nevis is now averaging one stroke every single day.

The shocking disclosure came during an interview on Freedom FM’s Issues programme on Monday, October 7th, where PS Martin gave what began as a routine update on healthcare developments. But the tone shifted dramatically when he unveiled data indicating that the federation’s stroke rate has exploded to an unprecedented and deeply alarming level.

“We are seeing, on average, one stroke per day,” Martin revealed gravely. “That is a serious concern for our health system and for our people.”

An Unprecedented and Unacceptable Trend

The revelation has sent shockwaves across the federation. Health experts are calling the figure “unprecedented, unacceptable, and unsustainable.”

This crisis, they warn, reflects a nation in distress — physically, economically, and socially.

Behind the statistics lie grim realities: poor diet, sedentary lifestyles, and chronic stress — all worsened by rising poverty levels, skyrocketing cost of living, and limited access to consistent preventive healthcare.

A Nation Under Pressure

From the food on our tables to the pressures in our wallets, every aspect of daily life seems to be conspiring against the health of ordinary Kittitians and Nevisians. Fast food dependency, processed imports, and a collapse of traditional dietary habits have created what many describe as a “ticking time bomb” of lifestyle diseases.

Meanwhile, stress — driven by unemployment, economic uncertainty, and crumbling public trust in the health system — is emerging as an invisible but deadly trigger.

Calls for Urgent National Response

Public outrage is mounting. Citizens are demanding immediate intervention — from aggressive public health education campaigns to better screening, rehabilitation facilities, and mental health support.

Critics say the revelation exposes years of government neglect, lack of proactive health planning, and misplaced spending priorities. While millions are poured into image-driven projects, the people are quietly succumbing to diseases that could be prevented with the right leadership and resources.

A Wake-Up Call for the Federation

The phrase “one stroke per day” is now echoing across households and workplaces, a chilling symbol of a healthcare system stretched to its breaking point.

As one health advocate bluntly put it:

“This is not just a statistic — it’s a scream for help from an ailing nation.”

Unless immediate and decisive measures are taken, the next stroke could hit closer to home than anyone expects.

SKN Times will continue to investigate this developing public health emergency — and demand accountability for a crisis that can no longer be ignored.