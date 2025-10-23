SKN LAWYER HASANI MACDONALD ADVANCES CARICOM YOUTH AGENDA

By SKN TIMES | Global Impact Series

Emerging legal mind and former St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) President Hasani MacDonald continues to build an impressive legacy of service, leadership, and regional engagement — this time, representing St. Kitts and Nevis among the first cohort of the CARICOM Young Professionals Network (CYPN).

The week-long engagement, held at CARICOM Headquarters in Turkeyen, Guyana, brought together 23 young professionals from 12 CARICOM Member States for the inaugural CARICOM Young Professionals Programme, a forward-thinking initiative designed to deepen youth understanding of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) while fostering practical policy and leadership skills.

Launched in June 2025, the programme featured four months of intensive training in regional economics, trade facilitation, governance, and advocacy. It culminated with a dynamic in-person summit that blended academic rigor with experiential learning — including debates, business consultations, and policy development exercises.

MacDonald, currently an Attorney-at-Law at Grey’s Legal Chambers, described the experience as transformative, both professionally and personally.

“As an attorney with a passion for regional integration, being a part of this inaugural program connected me with changemakers across the region who are committed to advancing one of CARICOM’s greatest pillars and economic engines — the CSME,” he noted.

During the week, participants engaged in policy simulations and debates addressing issues such as labour mobility, youth entrepreneurship, social protection, and standardized wages across the Caribbean. MacDonald’s “Pod 1” team notably emerged victorious in both major debate rounds — a testament to his sharp analytical skills and persuasive advocacy, hallmarks of his legal training.

The young professionals also participated in the Little Caribbean Market Experience, showcasing regional culture, and served as consultants for a youth-led business, advising on strategies to expand into a CSME member state. The week concluded with delegates signing a Declaration of Commitment to championing youth involvement in the regional integration process.

As a youth advocate, attorney, and policy thinker, MacDonald embodies the fusion of intellect and service. His professional ethos — “excellence should not be an option; it should be a way of life” — is reflected in both his legal career and his civic work.

A graduate of the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus (LLB Hons) and the Norman Manley Law School, MacDonald specializes in Property and Estate Law at Grey’s Legal Chambers. Yet his influence extends beyond the courtroom: through his leadership in the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association, he has spearheaded community engagement programs and youth empowerment initiatives that nurture civic responsibility among emerging leaders.

Reflecting on the week’s proceedings, MacDonald credited CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett and Programme Manager for Youth Development Michele Small-Bartley for their vision and mentorship.

“Dr. Barnett encouraged us to ‘break the processes that keep us trapped in not finding solutions,’” MacDonald recalled. “And as Michele Small-Bartley reminded us — a mind stretched by new experiences can never go back to its old dimensions.”

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Hasani MacDonald’s participation marks more than personal achievement — it represents a reaffirmation that the Federation continues to produce young professionals ready to lead the Caribbean’s next chapter of integration, policy innovation, and progress.

#SKNGlobalImpact #HasaniMacDonald #CARICOM #CSME #YouthLeadership #RegionalIntegration #CaribbeanExcellence