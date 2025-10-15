SKN VOLLEYBALL LEGEND ST. CLAIR “PENNY” HODGE JOINS GLOBAL CALL AS FIVB SIGNS UNITED NATIONS SPORT FOR CLIMATE ACTION FRAMEWORK



Retired St. Kitts & Nevis volleyball star takes part in historic signing at Volleyball House in Lausanne, Switzerland, marking a bold step for sustainability in sport



St. Kitts and Nevis’ very own St. Clair “Penny” Hodge continues to make the Federation proud—this time on the global stage. The retired volleyball and beach volleyball athlete recently participated in the landmark signing of the United Nations Sport for Climate Action Framework, held at the prestigious Volleyball House in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The event marked a pivotal moment for international sport, as the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) formally pledged its commitment to sustainability and climate action, aligning the sport with the UN’s global climate goals.

Reflecting on the milestone, Hodge shared his excitement and pride:

“Thrilled and deeply honored to share a monumental moment from my journey! As a retired volleyball and beach athlete from St. Kitts & Nevis, it was an immense privilege to actively participate, along with my peers, in the signing of the United Nations Sport for Climate Action Framework at the prestigious Volleyball House in Lausanne, Switzerland. This signifies FIVB’s commitment not only to the growth of the sport and the development of its athletes but also its climate consciousness and concern.”

The UN Sport for Climate Action Framework encourages sports organizations worldwide to reduce their carbon footprints, promote sustainable practices, and use their platforms to raise awareness about environmental challenges.

Hodge’s involvement highlights the growing influence and participation of Caribbean athletes in global sustainability initiatives. His presence at the signing underscores not just the regional representation in international sports diplomacy, but also the Federation’s expanding voice in the movement for a greener, more responsible sporting world.

With the FIVB now officially a signatory, volleyball joins the ranks of international federations committing to a future where sport becomes a driver for positive environmental change—a vision Hodge says he’s proud to have witnessed firsthand.