ST.KITTS CRICKET ASSOCIATION MADE EFFORTS TO SECURE T20 WORLD CUP BID BUT GOT NO SUPPORT FROM THE GOV’T



As the public uproar over St. Kitts and Nevis not being a venue for the 2024 T20 World Cup continues, the St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) is adding its voice to the fray—making it clear they were not consulted by the government, more specifically the Ministry of Sports over not tendering a bid to host some of the matches. In an interview with SKCA executive members at the Conaree Cricket Center Players Sports Bar, the President Dennis Phillip, said the SKCA had attempted to have a bid submitted, even making last-ditch efforts when it appeared that a bid was not going to be made, but they did not get the backing of the Ministry of Sports. “In terms of why St. Kitts and Nevis has not been selected as a venue is actually a matter beyond the control of the St. Kitts Cricket Association. The decision…that was not made as some people indicate, is a decision by the Ministry of Sports and of course the government as a whole,” Phillip said. “We’re really sorry that something was not done or an investment was not made to be able to facilitate the upcoming 2024 World Cup.”

Mr. Phillip suggested that not hosting any of the T20 games was a missed opportunity for St. Kitts and Nevis, not just for cricket, but the economic spinoffs that would have been generated from hosting the tournament. “The World Cup is not just a sport. It is also a tourism spinoff and tourism is one of our biggest industries outside of Citizenship by Investment…sports tourism can actually play a part that can keep us going…and the economy floating when the actual (cruise) tourism is off,” he explained. The SKCA president also made the point that this opportunity comes once every 16 years, therefore our next chance may be in 2039.

Meanwhile, Vice President of the SKCA, Carlene Delaney also expressed disappointment that St. Kitts and Nevis will not be a venue for World Cup games. “Personally, for me, I was anticipating that we would be hosting after having a World Cup in 2007. I know we are prepared. We have a stadium and that shouldn’t have hindered us,” she said. Unfortunately, a bid wasn’t done to my knowledge and we’re disappointed.”

Steve Saunders, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, argued considering the track record of St. Kitts and Nevis to host international cricket events, the venue was best placed to host matches. “I thought that we were well-placed to host the 2024 World Cup. We are very, very disappointed simply because again being a Kittitian, the economics spill-offs that this tournament brings is tremendous,” Saunders said.

Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are the Caribbean countries hosting games in the T20 World Cup, which is slated from June 4-30 tournament. A leg of the tournament will be held in the United States for the first time. St. Kitts and Nevis is among three Caribbean countries not hosting the tournament; the others being Jamaica and Grenada.

Caption: From left: Steve Saunders, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, Vice President of the SKCA, Carlene Delaney and SKCA President Dennis Phillip.