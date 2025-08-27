BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — A political firestorm is erupting as evidence mounts that Prime Minister Terrance Drew’s administration is using the full weight of the Attorney General’s Office to pressure long-standing local beach businesses at Friars Bay to close shop — a move critics say is designed to appease Ritz-Carlton investors circling the prized coastline.

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S DEMAND

A letter dated August 22, 2025, from the Attorney General’s Chambers to attorney O’Grenville Browne, who represents operators of The Shipwreck Bar, The Godfather Bar, and The Discovery Bar, issued a chilling ultimatum. It declared their operations “unauthorized” and ordered them to cease trading and dismantle all structures by August 30, or face “peaceable self-help removal,” mandatory court injunctions, and possible criminal referrals.

The government’s argument leans on the National Conservation and Environment Protection Act, claiming that the bars’ occupation of the Friars Bay beachfront constitutes unlawful commercial exploitation of Crown land without planning permission. The letter goes further, accusing some operators of breaches under the Business and Occupations Act and the Unincorporated Business Tax Act — warnings that have raised the stakes for small operators already facing uncertainty.

A COMMUNITY IN THE CROSSHAIRS

For decades, these bars have been woven into the fabric of St. Kitts’ tourism identity. Beloved by visitors and locals alike, establishments like Shipwreck are known globally as rustic, authentic destinations that showcase the island’s laid-back charm. Now, these same icons of cultural tourism face eviction and destruction under a government directive many describe as heavy-handed and suspiciously aligned with foreign investors’ interests.

WHO BENEFITS?

The timing of this clampdown has only fueled speculation. With whispers of a Ritz-Carlton project at Friars Bay gaining traction, many see this as less about conservation and law enforcement, and more about clearing the way for elite development. Critics argue that the administration is bending over backward for overseas financiers while trampling local businesses that have faithfully anchored the tourism economy for years.

A NEW LOW IN GOVERNANCE

Opponents of the Drew administration frame this as yet another example of governance by intimidation, where state power is wielded not to protect citizens but to bulldoze them into submission. “Weaponizing the Attorney General’s Office to bulldoze small businesses is nothing short of blatant wickedness,” one local business advocate charged. “The government should be protecting its entrepreneurs, not sacrificing them at the altar of foreign investors.”

THE FIGHT AHEAD

But the story is far from over. The business owners, through their legal representation, have signaled they will not be cowed. Standing firm against what they see as political bullying, they argue that the administration’s interpretation of the law is selective and unjust, and that the wider public deserves to know why cherished businesses are being targeted in the name of “lawful occupation.”

This fight is shaping up to be more than a land dispute — it is a battle for the soul of local enterprise in St. Kitts and Nevis. Will authentic Kittitian businesses be erased to make way for international chains, or will the people stand with their own against what many call a shameless sellout of national identity?

The clock ticks toward August 30. What happens next will test not only the resolve of Friars Bay’s business owners, but the credibility of Drew’s government itself.