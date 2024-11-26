ST. KITTS’ CHESLYN HAMILTON-WALKER EMPOWERS WOMEN OF COLOR THROUGH GRACEFULLY AFFIRMING CONSULTING

St. Kitts’ own Cheslyn Hamilton-Walker has launched Gracefully Affirming Consulting, a transformative initiative dedicated to empowering women of color to navigate life’s challenges with grace and resilience. Born in 2022, the brainchild of this seasoned social worker and therapist fills a critical gap in support systems for women seeking affirmation and tools to thrive amidst life’s trials.

With over 15 years of experience in social services, Cheslyn brings a wealth of wisdom and compassion to her work. She envisioned a sanctuary where grace serves as a guiding light, helping women embrace strength and clarity while rewriting their life stories. Through personalized coaching, practical strategies, and an unwavering commitment to empowerment, Gracefully Affirming Consulting has become a beacon of hope for those striving to overcome adversity.

Cheslyn’s personal journey of loss and resilience infuses her mission with authenticity. Losing her mother at an early age and enduring the struggles of divorce shaped her understanding of grace as a transformative force. Now, she shares her lessons, helping clients reclaim their lives and face the future with serene confidence.

Start With Grace: Seven Affirming Moves to Reclaim Your Life After a Setback is Cheslyn’s essential guide to unlocking your potential and embracing empowerment. Ready to rewrite your story? Begin your journey with Gracefully Affirming Consulting today!

