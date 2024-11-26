UK-Born Actress and Kittitian Visionary Elishah St Juste Teams Up With Dance Powerhouse Marcia Jeffers for Transformative Youth Month Event: Music & Monologues – Messages in the Mess

A groundbreaking event blending music, theatre, and purpose is set to take St. Kitts by storm! On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 7 PM, the enchanting Shadwell Great House will host Music & Monologues: Messages in the Mess, an innovative performance experience crafted by acclaimed actress and filmmaker Elishah St Juste (Kalaya Productions) and renowned choreographer Marcia Jeffers (Synergy Movements).

This first-of-its-kind showcase, in celebration of Youth Month, features inspiring original performances by participants of ACT SKN, a theatre and screen acting initiative, and local creatives. The night promises a mesmerizing fusion of music and monologues that tackle powerful themes around mental health and personal growth, under the banner “Challenging Mindsets Through the Arts.”

An Evening of Purpose and Performance

The event highlights the transformative power of art with performances centered on the theme Messages in the Mess. The lineup includes dynamic monologues crafted by the talented ACT SKN actors, complemented by stellar musical acts. Headlining the evening is guest artist Ali One, a spoken word genius, alongside singing sensations O’J and Miracle.

Audiences will be taken on an emotional and uplifting journey as the performers shed light on mental health, self-discovery, and resilience through their art.

A Mission Rooted in Community and Change

Elishah St Juste, a UK-born actress with Kittitian roots, has a history of using theatre and film to address critical youth issues in St. Kitts. From her impactful Crossroads drama and film project in 2017 to Speak Your Mind in 2018, which raised awareness of stress and depression, her work continues to spark meaningful conversations.

Joining forces with Marcia Jeffers—an artistic leader and Dance Specialist in the Department of Creative Economy—this initiative is a passion project aimed at empowering youth and fostering sustainable change through the arts.

Marcia, the Artistic Director of Synergy Movements and a key figure in dance and theatre education across St. Kitts and Nevis, believes the arts are a transformative force capable of enriching lives and building stronger communities.

Join the Movement

Support this extraordinary volunteer-driven initiative that brings the community together for an unforgettable night of edutainment.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Venue: Shadwell Great House, St. Kitts

Time: 7:00 PM

Contribution: EC $20

Tickets:

Available at the Creative Economy Office on Victoria Road (ask for Marcia at 763-9133)

Call 764-2705 for reservations

Proceeds will go toward supporting future creative projects and empowering young talent in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Let’s celebrate the transformative power of the arts and amplify the voices of our youth. Don’t miss out on this evening of inspiration and creativity!