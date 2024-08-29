Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne Follows Former St. Kitts PM Dr. Timothy Harris’ Lead in Engaging Gangs for Peace

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – 29th August 2024……In an effort reminiscent of former St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris’ approach to gang violence, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne met with members of the 2Drilly Crew on Thursday evening. This initiative comes in response to a surge in gang-related violence that has left the nation reeling, with ten murders recorded this year.The meeting, which took place at the Villa Community Centre, was a significant step toward peace, beginning with prayers to invoke God’s presence. Prime Minister Browne learned of the ongoing conflicts between rival gangs, particularly the Grays Farm Killers (GFK), who have been embroiled in brutal gang warfare involving cutlasses and cleavers.Emphasizing unity, PM Browne urged the warring factions to cease their hostilities and pursue a peaceful and productive path, reminding them, “As Antiguans & Barbudans, we are one family with a common destiny.” He further stressed that their purpose should be to contribute positively to society rather than engage in violence.During the discussions, the 2Drilly Crew agreed to abandon violence and commit to becoming productive citizens. To support their reformation, Prime Minister Browne pledged to provide employment opportunities and skills development through the Harrison Center School of Continuing Education. Several crew members also agreed to enroll in the YEEP, Second Chance program, which offers alternative pathways for at-risk youth.Additionally, the Prime Minister committed to assisting the 2Drilly Crew in establishing an egg retail business, marking a tangible step toward their economic empowerment. This engagement is not Browne’s first attempt at gang rehabilitation; two decades ago, he, along with community activist Luther Lee, successfully reformed the Red Shut Gang, which eventually disbanded after its members were productively engaged.PM Browne’s next step is to meet with the Grays Farm Killers (GFK) in the coming week, with hopes of securing a similar commitment to peace and reformation. The meeting also saw the participation of community leaders such as King Sagifu, High Priest Selah, Mitch Jeremiah, and Jawato Joseph, who all encouraged the youth to embrace positive development.This initiative by Prime Minister Browne draws clear parallels to the PEACE Programme initiated by Dr. Timothy Harris in St. Kitts and Nevis, where dialogue with gang members led to a significant reduction in violence and the creation of alternative pathways for those involved. The success of PM Browne’s engagement could potentially mark a turning point in Antigua and Barbuda’s efforts to curb gang violence and foster national unity.https://www.facebook.com/share/p/iaZd6EZ1K3kLQDft/?mibextid=xfxF2i