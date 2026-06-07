St. Kitts Author Veronica Julius Publishes New Novel The Love I Deserve: “Today, That Dream Has Become a Reality”

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 7, 2026 — St. Kitts author and creative writer Veronica Julius is celebrating a major personal and literary milestone with the publication of her new novel, The Love I Deserve, now available on Amazon.

For Julius, the release represents the fulfilment of a dream more than two decades in the making.

“I’ve always had a passion for writing. So many stories, characters, and ideas have lived in my mind for years, and I knew it would be a disservice to never bring one of them to life,” Julius shared. “Today, that dream has become reality.”

The Love I Deserve is described as a deeply emotional novel centred on heartbreak, healing, self-worth, strength, therapy, and the courageous journey of choosing oneself after disappointment and emotional uncertainty. The story follows Jalicia, a woman who is forced to confront painful questions about love, emotional absence, and personal value after the end of a relationship that left her with more than heartbreak.

According to the book’s description, Jalicia’s journey is not only about losing someone, but about rediscovering the parts of herself that had learned to survive without ever truly feeling chosen.

Julius said the work is more than a fictional love story. It is a message of empowerment and reflection.

“The Love I Deserve is more than a novel. It is a story of heartbreak, healing, self-worth, strength, and hope,” she said. “A reminder that even after disappointment, loss, and uncertainty, there is still beauty in choosing yourself. Because sometimes the greatest love story is the one where you finally choose yourself.”

Veronica V. Julius is an independent author and creator whose work focuses heavily on self-care, trauma healing, emotional reflection, and personal empowerment. Her growing bibliography includes journals, notebooks, and reflection books designed to encourage self-love, mindfulness, healing, and intentional living.

Among her previous works are Healing The Little Girl In Me, a trauma-informed healing journal focused on addressing childhood wounds and nurturing the inner child; Talking with Myself: Things I Should Have Said to Myself, a self-reflection guide; Putting Myself First Journal, a guided self-care journal for women; Affirmation Note Book, a series encouraging positive daily affirmations; and Journal for Boys, a guided workbook created to help young boys build confidence and express their thoughts.

With The Love I Deserve, Julius now steps further into the world of fiction, bringing to life one of the many stories she says has lived within her for years.

The book’s themes of heartbreak, therapy, healing, emotional abandonment, and self-worth are expected to resonate with readers who have experienced the quiet pain of feeling unseen, undervalued, or emotionally unchosen in relationships.

For the St. Kitts and Nevis literary community, Julius’ achievement adds another proud voice to the growing list of nationals using writing, storytelling, and creative expression to inspire healing and personal growth.

The Love I Deserve by Veronica Julius is now available on Amazon.https://a.co/d/0j11j3Mx