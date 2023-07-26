BOCAS TO HOST LONG FICTION WRITING WORKSHOP

18 July 2023

The Bocas Lit Fest is thrilled to announce an exclusive workshop with internationally celebrated author of the novel Hungry Ghosts, Kevin Jared Hosein. Titled “A Novel is a World” writers interested in long fiction writing will have the opportunity to learn the intricate art of building rich literary universes that captivate readers. The immersive workshop will be held on Saturday, 29th July, from 10 am to noon (TT time) via Zoom; allowing for regional and international participation.

In the workshop, Hosein will explore the art of crafting the culture and the world of novels. From characters that leap off the page to evocative settings and compelling themes, every aspect of crafting a novel will be explored. Participants will also have the opportunity to engage with Hosein as he shares invaluable insights into essential elements such as characters, setting, theme, and overcoming the dreaded writer’s block.

“I believe this workshop serves as a great starting point for anyone aspiring to write long fiction,” says Hosein who participated in the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest. “We’ll cover essential elements that lay the foundation for immersive storytelling. Crafting the culture and world of a novel requires dedication and skill, and I’m excited to share techniques that will help participants bring their stories to life.”

Although the primary focus of the workshop remains on honing writing techniques and perfecting the craft, Kevin will also provide a glimpse into the international traditional publication process, giving participants an understanding of the path to sharing their work with a broader audience.

Registration for the workshop is priced at $300.00TTD and is open to participants of all levels, making it an inclusive opportunity for anyone passionate about the craft of writing. With limited spots available, interested persons are encouraged to secure their place as soon as possible. For further information or to register for the workshop, visit https://www.bocaslitfest.com/events/a-novel-is-a-world/