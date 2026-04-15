ST. KITTS & NEVIS TO HOST GLOBAL AFRICA SUMMIT: ACTIF2026 SET TO DRIVE BILLIONS IN TRADE & INVESTMENT

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — April 15, 2026 — The twin-island Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is set to take center stage in global economic diplomacy after the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) officially signed a hosting agreement with the government to stage the fifth edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2026).

The landmark announcement, confirmed in a statement by Afreximbank’s Communications and Events Manager Vincent Musumba, signals a deepening of strategic ties between Africa and the Caribbean and positions St. Kitts and Nevis as a critical hub in the evolving Global Africa economic movement.

Global Forum Heads to Basseterre

ACTIF2026 is scheduled for July 29–31, 2026, and will be hosted at the St. Kitts Marriott Beach Resort, Casino & Spa. The high-level forum is expected to convene an influential mix of government leaders, investors, private sector executives, development finance institutions, entrepreneurs, and diaspora stakeholders.

According to Musumba, the forum will feature robust panel discussions on regional trade, investment pipelines, and strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating Africa–Caribbean economic cooperation.

“This agreement underscores a shared commitment to deepen partnerships and strengthen trade and economic relations between the two regions,” Musumba stated.

A Platform for Strategic Economic Alignment

ACTIF has rapidly emerged as a premier platform for mobilising capital and forging cross-Atlantic partnerships. The 2026 edition is expected to go even further—focusing not just on dialogue, but on execution of high-impact projects and programmes.

President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, George Elombi, emphasized the deeper significance of the forum:

“At the fifth edition of ACTIF, we will once again reunite with our fellow Africans across the Atlantic. We will reflect on our shared development challenges and recommit to implementing strategic programmes that advance our collective aspiration for self-determination and self-reliance.”

He added that ACTIF2026 will prioritize identifying bankable projects and ensuring their effective execution as a pathway to sustained economic growth.

Drew: ‘A Gateway for Investment and Enterprise’

Prime Minister Terrance Drew hailed the agreement as a defining moment for the Federation’s global economic positioning.

“We are honoured to host the fifth edition of ACTIF. This agreement signals our strong commitment to strengthening economic ties between Africa and the Caribbean,” Drew stated.

He further positioned St. Kitts and Nevis as more than a tourism destination:

“We are not just a beautiful destination; we are a gateway for investment, a hub for enterprise, and a proud partner in the Renaissance of Africans.”

Drew underscored that ACTIF2026 is expected to unlock new opportunities for businesses and citizens, creating long-term pathways for economic advancement across both regions.

Momentum Building: Hundreds of Millions Already Flowing

The forum arrives amid growing momentum in Africa-Caribbean economic collaboration. According to Afreximbank, the 2025 edition of ACTIF resulted in five major deals valued at US$291.25 million, spanning trade finance, corporate investments, project preparation, and export development.

Additionally, Afreximbank has significantly expanded its presence in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), approving over US$700 million in financing since establishing its Barbados office just two years ago. These funds have supported key sectors including:

Climate adaptation

Tourism development

Infrastructure projects

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Oil and gas initiatives

A Defining Moment for Regional Integration

ACTIF2026 is widely expected to be a transformational event—not only reinforcing historical and cultural ties between Africa and the Caribbean but also advancing a bold economic agenda centered on trade, investment, and self-reliance.

As global economic uncertainties persist, the forum represents a strategic effort to chart a new course for sustainable growth, driven by collaboration across the African diaspora.

With the world’s attention set to turn to Basseterre this July, St. Kitts and Nevis is poised to host what could be one of the most consequential economic forums in the region’s modern history.