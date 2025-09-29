St. Kitts And Nevis To Welcome Grenada’s First-Ever Delegation To Caribbean Week Of Agriculture

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 26, 2025 (MOA):

History will be made at this year’s 19th Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA) in St. Kitts and Nevis as Grenada has chosen to send its very first official delegation since the inception of the regional event.

For the first time, fifteen Grenadian officials including senior management and technical officers—will participate in the region’s premier agricultural forum. The delegation will be led by Honourable Lennox Andrews, Grenada’s Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Forestry, and will join colleagues from across the Caribbean in a week of intensive dialogue and collaboration at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, Frigate Bay.

Grenada’s decision to debut its delegation at the St. Kitts and Nevis staging of CWA underscores the growing recognition of the forum’s importance to regional development and food security. The delegation will be actively involved in high-level engagements, including the 121st Special Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED)–Agriculture (Ministerial), the OECS Council of Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting, and the Caribbean Agriculture Health and Food Safety Agency (CAHFSA) Board Meeting, while also contributing to symposia and technical sessions hosted by CARICOM, FAO, IICA, CARDI and other regional partners.

Permanent Secretary in Grenada’s Ministry of Agriculture, Isaac Bhagwan, emphasized that while the delegation is in St. Kitts, these exchanges are expected to yield meaningful benefits for Grenada’s agricultural sector, enhancing policies, building technical capacity, and strengthening regional partnerships.

Bhagwan said, “While there will be a number of presentations and expert discussions, it will also involve a number of field visits to actually see some of the things in practice so we expect a number of agro-processors to be there, we do expect persons in the apiary industry to be able to have an exhibition there, we also expect persons in other aspects of agriculture like the root crops exhibition in these areas and photos with the practical experiences. In the case of Grenada, we will be having a big delegation and that will give us the opportunity to break up into various groups and subsectors so that we have a greater appreciation as to what is happening in the different sectors in agriculture so that we would be able to gain information that we can replicate”.

As the host of CWA 2025, St. Kitts and Nevis is proud to welcome Grenada’s historic first delegation, recognizing their participation as a powerful symbol of regional solidarity and shared purpose. The decision marks a pivotal step in advancing the Caribbean’s agricultural transformation under the theme, “Sowing Change, Harvesting Resilience: Transforming Our Caribbean Food Systems for 2025 and Beyond.”

-END-