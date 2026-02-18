St. Kitts & Nevis Set to Host Major 2026 Championships as ANOCES Secures Landmark NOC Strengthening Programme

PANAM SPORTS DEAL IGNITES OECS SPORTING REVOLUTION

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS & NEVIS, February 18, 2026 — In what is being described as a transformative breakthrough for Eastern Caribbean sport, the Association of National Olympic Committees of the OECS (ANOCES) has secured a major agreement with Panam Sports under the Panam Sports NOC Strengthening Programme, effective 2026 .

The announcement represents a significant injection of funding, structural support, and developmental opportunity across the subregion — with St. Kitts and Nevis emerging as a key beneficiary and host nation for two premier championships in 2026.

ANOCES President Ephraim Penn expressed confidence that the initiative will shape “successive generations” of young athletes, positioning OECS competitors for success at regional and international multisport Games and championships .

Three Pillars of Transformation

According to the official release, the agreement establishes three major programmes :

Sports Competitions Programme – Supporting Athletics, 3×3 Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Swimming and Table Tennis. Coaches, Referees and Technical Officials Education Programme – Strengthening training and certification pathways. Methodologists Support Programme – Enhancing technical oversight and high-performance preparation across OECS National Olympic Committees.

This initiative goes beyond funding competitions. It embeds education, technical expertise, and structured development into the OECS sporting framework.

St. Kitts and Nevis in the Spotlight

The 2026 competition calendar confirms that Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis will host two major events :

ANOECS Athletics Championships – July 4–5

– July 4–5 ANOECS Beach Volleyball Championships – July 10–12

The Federation’s selection as host for back-to-back regional championships places it at the centre of OECS sport next summer, with anticipated economic activity through increased hotel occupancy, transportation services, and venue engagement.

The grant allocations will support essential operational costs including athlete accommodation, meals, medals, trophies, venue preparation, transportation, and officials’ support — ensuring professional and high-standard execution.

A Strategic Sporting Shift

This agreement reflects a broader regional pivot toward structured athlete development and high-performance readiness. By pairing competitive exposure with coach education and technical strengthening, ANOCES and Panam Sports are effectively building a sustainable Olympic pathway within the OECS.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the development signals more than hosting rights. It reinforces the Federation’s growing reputation as a regional hub for sport administration and competition.

The collaboration between ANOCES and Panam Sports underscores a clear message: the OECS is strengthening its sporting systems, investing in its youth, and positioning itself for greater success on the regional and international stage.

The year 2026 is shaping up to be a defining chapter for Eastern Caribbean sport.