REPUBLIC BANK (EC) LIMITED ANNOUNCES PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP OF THE 2025 SAINT LUCIA BILLFISH TOURNAMENT

Castries, Saint Lucia – September 25, 2025 -Republic Bank (EC) Limited (RBEC) has proudly reaffirmed its commitment to supporting one of Saint Lucia’s premier sporting and tourism events as the Platinum Sponsor of the 2025 Saint Lucia Billfish Tournament.

The highly anticipated tournament was officially launched on Friday, September 12, at the IGY Rodney Bay Marina, bringing together organizers, sponsors, and stakeholders to mark the beginning of another exciting season.

The new edition of the Saint Lucia Billfish Tournament, now in its third year, attracts more than 130 anglers from across the region and internationally. This year’s event, scheduled for September 30 – October 2, 2025, promises not to only showcase Saint Lucia’s world-class marine environment but also to highlight the island’s vibrant hospitality and tourism product.

Speaking at the launch, Gezella Claxton, Senior Country Lead – Saint Lucia Branches, underscored the Bank’s pride in supporting an event that blends community, culture, and economic opportunity.

“Republic Bank is honoured to partner with the Saint Lucia Billfish Tournament as Platinum Sponsor,” Claxton stated. “This tournament represents more than a sport—it brings together people, fosters tourism, and supports local businesses. Our sponsorship reflects our commitment to the sustainable development of Saint Lucia and to initiatives that highlight the unique beauty and potential of our island.”

As a Platinum Sponsor, Republic Bank’s contribution will help ensure the tournament maintains its world-class standards, delivering a memorable experience for participants and visitors alike.

The 2025 Saint Lucia Bill Fish Tournament is poised to attract both returning participants and first-time entrants, further augmenting the island’s reputation as a leading destination for marine sports. Beyond the thrill of competition, the event builds international connections and enhances Saint Lucia’s visibility on the global stage.