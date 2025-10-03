British Airways Flight Bound for St. Kitts Makes Mid-Atlantic U-Turn, Returns to London

By SKN Times News Desk

London, United Kingdom, October 1, 2025 — A British Airways flight destined for the Caribbean was forced to return to London on Tuesday night after developing a technical issue during its transatlantic journey.

Flight BA2157, which departed London Gatwick on September 30 and was scheduled to land in Antigua before continuing to St. Kitts’ Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, turned back mid-journey after a pressure warning light on two tyres was detected.

According to flight data from Flightradar24, the aircraft spent nearly eight hours in the air before landing safely back at Gatwick at 16:22 BST.

Passengers and Safety

Passengers onboard were reported to have remained calm throughout the diversion, with no medical emergencies or injuries recorded. The aircraft landed without incident, and travelers were rebooked on later flights.

British Airways and Regulatory Response

British Airways has not yet released a full statement on the incident. UK aviation authorities also have not provided official comment, though industry observers indicate such diversions are precautionary measures to ensure passenger safety.

Recent Incidents

The event follows another occurrence on September 28, 2025, involving a British Airways Boeing 777-200 at Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport. That aircraft, arriving from Saint Lucia, came to a stop on the runway and required towing after it was unable to move under its own power. No passengers were injured in that case either.

Next Steps

While the incident caused inconvenience for passengers bound for Antigua and onward to St. Kitts, it underscores the safety-first approach taken by airlines when faced with potential technical issues. Rebookings and alternative arrangements are being made for affected travelers.

.