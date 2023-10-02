St. Kitts and Nevis Song Competition Crowns ‘MY SAINT KITTS & NEVIS’ as Anthem of the Federation!

Jewel Wattley and Christian ‘Issa Kamal’ Nathaniel have emerged victorious in the St. Kitts and Nevis Song Competition with their sensational creation, “MY SAINT KITTS & NEVIS”. This anthem, a tribute to the beloved Federation, captured the hearts of judges and audiences alike.

The genius behind this musical masterpiece is none other than Jamal Jean-Jacques, renowned as Stylie Prime of Prime Beats KN. His production prowess has elevated the song to a level of brilliance that resonates with the spirit of the Federation.

Out of sixteen exceptional entries, “MY SAINT KITTS & NEVIS” shone brightest, earning its rightful place as the anthem for the Federation. The song is currently undergoing the meticulous mixing and mastering process under the expertise of a top international producer, ensuring its impeccable sound quality.

The grand unveiling of this extraordinary composition is slated for the pinnacle event in celebration of Independence 40, on Saturday, October 28th. Prepare to be captivated by the soul-stirring notes and impassioned lyrics that pay tribute to the vibrant culture and unwavering spirit of St. Kitts and Nevis.