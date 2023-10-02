“Cricket Fever Ignites: Leewards Announces Power-Packed Squad for St. Kitts Trials!”

October 2, 2023

In a blaze of anticipation, the Leeward Islands Cricket Board has unveiled a formidable 27-man squad for the upcoming three trial matches set to rock St. Kitts and Nevis from October 2nd to 5th, 2023. This electrifying event promises to showcase the best of cricketing talent from across the region, with players hailing from countries including Antigua and Dominica.

The LICB has recently welcomed two distinguished selectors, Samuel Spencer and Hane Jeffers, who will helm the selection process until July 31st, 2025. Alongside Head Coach Stuart Williams, this triumvirate is poised to bring a fresh perspective to the cricketing landscape.

Their inaugural task was to handpick a training squad for the highly anticipated CG United Super 50 tournament, slated to take place in Trinidad from October 17th to November 12th, 2023. The 27 chosen players are set to convene in St Kitts, gearing up for three intense trial matches on October 2nd, 3rd, and 5th.

After the conclusion of these pivotal trials, the LICB will unveil the final 14-member squad that will represent the region in the CG United Super 50 Tournament.

The Warner Park Sports Stadium in St. Kitts and Nevis is all set to witness a cricketing spectacle, as these trials promise to unearth the finest players destined for the upcoming Caribbean championships. The fervor and excitement surrounding this event are bound to leave cricket enthusiasts on the edge of their seats, as they await the rise of the next cricketing stars in the Caribbean.