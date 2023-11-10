St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Unveils Unprecedented Security Measures for Citizenship by Investment Programme

–

November 9, 2023

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.

In a groundbreaking announcement, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister and Minister of Citizenship and Immigration of St. Kitts and Nevis, declared an unyielding commitment to fortifying the country’s global standing. During a press conference on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Dr. Drew revealed that the government is set to introduce a third layer of security to enhance the due diligence process of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.

Dr. Drew emphatically stated, “We have not laxed our security measures. As a matter of fact, we have strengthened them and we have added a new layer of security, a second layer, and we are going to add a third layer in short order.”

The third layer involves the establishment of an international security office dedicated to actively monitoring the status of individuals granted St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship. Dr. Drew emphasized that these measures are vital to safeguard the nation and its people, reinforcing St. Kitts and Nevis’ reputation as a responsible member of the global community.

This move is poised to elevate international investor confidence in the CBI programme, showcasing St. Kitts and Nevis as a beacon of security and responsibility. Dr. Drew highlighted the significance of the Federation’s recent visa-free access to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a testament to the country’s safety credentials and a remarkable foreign policy triumph.

In a recent Financial Times CBI Index, St. Kitts and Nevis’ CBI programme emerged as the top choice globally, attaining the highest scores in several key pillars, including Due Diligence. The Prime Minister’s announcement further solidifies the country’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the investment migration industry.