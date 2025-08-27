HONOURING ALEXANDRINA GEORGINA CAESAR

A Lifelong Dedication to Education and Community Service

Basseterre, St. Kitts – August 27, 2025 – Alexandrina Georgina Caesar, affectionately known as Mrs. Caesar, stands as a shining example of unwavering commitment, lifelong learning, and profound service to education in St. Kitts and Nevis. Her story is one of perseverance, passion, and a deep love for her students and community, stretching across more than half a century.

Her journey began in 1953, when she received her first appointment as a pupil teacher at the then Sandy Point Primary Infant School. Even in those early days, her natural ability as a teacher and her determination to nurture young minds were unmistakable. By 1960, after excelling in her examinations with honors, she proudly earned the title of Certified Teacher.

That same year, Mrs. Caesar was granted the opportunity to attend the prestigious Leeward Islands Teacher’s College in Antigua, where she distinguished herself among her peers. With new knowledge and honed skills, she returned home, bringing renewed energy to her teaching roles at Newton Ground All Age School and later at Sandy Point Infant School.

A major milestone in her career came in 1970, when she travelled to Edinburgh, Scotland, to study at Murray House College, specializing in the education of slow learners. Earning her Diploma in Special Education, she returned to serve at Dieppe Bay, where her patience, collaboration with parents, and innovative teaching methods left an indelible mark.

In 1981, Mrs. Caesar was transferred to Newton Ground Primary School, where she not only taught but also reshaped the school community. She spearheaded the creation of a strong Parent-Teachers Association, and, with her foresight and determination, established a Pre-School that later grew into a full-fledged Government Pre-School. She also introduced graduation exercises, a tradition that continues to celebrate the achievements of young students to this day.

Her teaching career was also defined by continuous professional growth. Mrs. Caesar travelled across the globe—Canada, Barbados, Antigua, and even Israel—to participate in specialized training programs in the teaching of reading. These experiences enriched her own practice and allowed her to share innovative techniques with colleagues and students alike.

Beyond the classroom, her influence extended into community life. She embodied the values of service, perseverance, and faith, consistently working to uplift those around her.

Today, Alexandrina Georgina Caesar’s story is remembered not just as that of an exceptional teacher, but as a woman who dedicated her entire life to the betterment of others. Her journey reminds us that education is not merely a profession but a calling—a sacred mission to mold lives and shape the future.

Her enduring legacy continues to inspire educators and students across generations, ensuring that her remarkable contributions to St. Kitts and Nevis will never be forgotten.