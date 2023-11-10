Sizzling Return: 41st Ms. Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen Unveils Remarkable Teen with a Mission – Ms. St.Martin, Doranyia Pascal!

Get ready for an electrifying comeback! After a three-year hiatus, the 41st Ms. Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen is back, promising a night of glitz, glamour, and purpose. Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 30, 2023, as the St. Kitts Marriot Resort sets the stage for this prestigious event.

In the spotlight is the captivating Doranyia Pascal, a spirited teenager hailing from the friendly shores of French St. Martin. Born on January 8th, 2006, Doranyia is not just a contestant; she’s a radiant force of positivity, a beacon of hope, and a true ambassador for change.

Trained at the esteemed Indisu Dance Company, Doranyia’s graceful movements and captivating voice are more than talents—they are expressions of her soul’s deepest emotions. But it’s not just about the stage lights; Doranyia shines brightest when her heart is focused on others. Volunteering is her chosen avenue to make a meaningful impact, where compassion flows freely from her generous spirit.

As a finalist, Doranyia is not just competing for a crown; she’s on a mission of healing. Beyond the glamour, she aspires to become a dentist, dedicated to bringing smiles and well-being to those she serves. Her platform extends far beyond the dental chair, aiming to collaborate with organizations that empower residents in challenging neighborhoods to overcome adversity and emerge as better citizens.

Doranyia recognizes that her platform addresses a Caribbean-wide issue, and she is determined to shed light on this concern. The challenges faced by “ghetto” neighborhoods are not limited to her homeland, and she aims to foster change across the entire region.

As the reigning teen carnival queen and holder of several other esteemed titles from past pageants, Doranyia Pascal has already proven her grace, talent, and dedication to her community. Her journey isn’t just about winning pageants; it’s about using her spotlight to illuminate the lives of others and bring awareness.

Doranyia Pascal isn’t merely a contestant; she’s a symbol of resilience, a force of positive change, and a true inspiration for the entire Caribbean. Stay tuned for more updates on the return of this spectacular event and the remarkable contestants, as we count down the days to December 30, 2023!