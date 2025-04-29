LIVING LEGEND KEITH ‘KAYAMBA’ GUMBS MAKES COURTESY CALL ON PRIME MINISTER DR. HON. TERRANCE DREW



Deputy Prime Minister Hanley Reflects on Emotional Reunion and Shared Legacy

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – April 29, 2025

In a poignant and proud moment for the nation, football icon and national hero Keith ‘Kayamba’ Gumbs paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew this morning, marking a long-awaited first in-person meeting between the two leaders in their respective fields.

Joining the Prime Minister was Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, who took to social media shortly after the meeting, calling it an “honour” to sit with his fellow Newtowner, schoolmate, and distinguished professional footballer.

“It was a meaningful encounter,” DPM Hanley wrote, “as it marked the first time Mr. Gumbs and the Prime Minister connected in person. Their conversation quickly turned to fond memories of school days — a reminder of the strong bonds that shape who we become.”

The visit was not only symbolic, but emotional. Mr. Gumbs, often celebrated as the most accomplished and beloved footballer in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis, took the opportunity to commend the Prime Minister on his national leadership, offering words of respect and encouragement from one trailblazer to another.

In a touching close to the gathering, DPM Hanley extended condolences to Kayamba and his family on the recent passing of his brother, Mr. Jason Gumbs — himself a talented footballer and cherished member of the community.

“May his legacy live on,” Hanley added in tribute.

Keith ‘Kayamba’ Gumbs, whose global career has taken him from Newtown to Asia, Australia, and beyond, remains a towering figure in the Federation’s sporting history. His visit with the nation’s leaders underscores not only his enduring relevance but also a shared commitment to inspiring future generations through unity, resilience, and excellence.