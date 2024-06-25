JEREMIAH LOUIS JOINS BROTHER ON WEST INDIES TEST TEAM , MAKES HISTORY

Mikyle and Jeremiah Louis

Cricket Milestone: Jeremiah Louis Joins West Indies Test Team for England Tour

Basseterre, Saint Christopher – In a historic moment for St. Kitts, Jeremiah Stevenson Louis has been selected to join the West Indies Test team for their upcoming tour of England. This makes him the second player from St. Kitts to achieve this honor, following in the footsteps of his brother, Mikyle Louis, who was the first player from St. Kitts to be selected for the West Indies Test team.

Jeremiah Louis, born on March 12, 1996, in St. Kitts, has had a phenomenal year in 2024, particularly in the West Indies Four Day Championship, where he took an impressive 29 wickets at an average of 14.78. His selection is a testament to his hard work and exceptional performance on the field.

Player Profile: Jeremiah Stevenson Louis

Full Name : Jeremiah Stevenson Louis

: Jeremiah Stevenson Louis Born : March 12, 1996, St. Kitts

: March 12, 1996, St. Kitts Age : 28 years and 105 days

: 28 years and 105 days Batting Style : Right-hand bat

: Right-hand bat Bowling Style : Right-arm medium-fast

: Right-arm medium-fast Playing Role : Bowler

: Bowler Teams :

: Leeward Islands

St Kitts & Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

West Indies B

Career Stats

Bowling

Format Matches Innings Balls Runs Wickets Best Bowling (Innings) Best Bowling (Match) Average Economy Strike Rate 4w 5w 10w FC 57 100 7529 3841 151 6/69 9/112 25.43 3.06 49.8 8 2 0 List A 29 29 851 825 25 5/33 5/33 33.00 5.81 34.0 0 1 0 T20s 6 5 72 116 3 2/42 2/42 38.66 9.66 24.0 0 0 0

Batting & Fielding

Format Matches Innings Not Out Runs High Score Average Balls Faced Strike Rate 100s 50s 4s 6s Catches Stumpings FC 57 92 24 1581 78* 23.25 3681 42.95 0 4 167 26 34 0 List A 29 21 7 248 41* 17.71 258 96.12 0 0 17 6 9 0 T20s 6 4 4 11 11* – 20 55.00 0 0 1 0 1 0

Jeremiah Louis is a Kittitian cricketer who has made significant contributions to the Leeward Islands in West Indian domestic cricket. He made his senior debut for the Leewards during the 2014–15 Regional Four Day Competition against Trinidad and Tobago and later debuted in List A against Jamaica. One of His best bowling performances to date came in a four-day game against the Windward Islands, taking 3/29.

In the 2017 CPL player draft, Louis was selected by the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. He achieved his maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket in November 2017 while playing for the Leeward Islands against Barbados. In June 2018, he was named in the Cricket West Indies B Team squad for the inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada tournament.

Louis’s selection to the West Indies Test team marks a significant milestone in his career and is a proud moment for St. Kitts. His impressive record and recent performance indicate a promising future as he joins the elite ranks of West Indies cricket.