Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew accompanied by his wife Mrs. Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew Leads St. Kitts and Nevis Delegation at PAHO’s 61st Directing Council in Washington, D.C.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Minister of Health, Dr. Terrance Drew, has departed New York for Washington, D.C., to attend the 61st Directing Council of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), with Mrs. Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew, his wife, by his side . The high-level event, taking place from September 30, 2024, at PAHO Headquarters, brings together health ministers and leaders from across the Americas to discuss public health priorities in the region.

Prime Minister Drew is joined by his Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, and Director of Community Health Services, Dr. Sheneil Isles, both of whom will lend expertise as part of the delegation representing St. Kitts and Nevis at the prestigious council.

The 61st Directing Council convenes key health authorities from across the Americas, including Dr. St. Clair Prince, the Minister of Health of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who is notably the father-in-law of Prime Minister Drew. Also in attendance is the Minister of Health from St. Lucia, underscoring the collaborative efforts of Caribbean nations in tackling public health challenges.

During the weeklong conference, regional health ministers will address critical issues such as health systems strengthening, preparedness for emerging diseases, and strategies to ensure equitable access to healthcare across the Americas.

Prime Minister Drew’s participation reaffirms his government’s commitment to advancing health and wellness in St. Kitts and Nevis through strategic partnerships and engagement with global health organizations like PAHO.

The PAHO Directing Council is a vital platform where leaders deliberate on health initiatives that can have a lasting impact on the Caribbean and beyond, focusing on the most pressing health challenges facing the region. Prime Minister Drew’s leadership, alongside other regional health officials, will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the health policies and outcomes of the Caribbean nations represented.

The event marks yet another significant international engagement for Prime Minister Drew as he continues to prioritize health as a cornerstone of his administration’s development agenda.