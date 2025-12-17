GOVERNMENT UNVEILS EC $1.075 BILLION BUDGET ALLOCATION FOR 2026 TO DRIVE NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 17, 2025 (SKNIS): Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has presented a proposed budget allocation of EC$1.075 billion for 2026, outlining a comprehensive investment framework aimed at strengthening governance, accelerating economic growth, and advancing the Sustainable Island State Agenda.

Speaking during the 2026 Budget Address on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, Prime Minister Drew emphasised that the proposed allocations reflect a disciplined and coordinated approach to national development. He noted that the 2026 Estimates are designed to translate long-term planning into measurable outcomes, with spending guided by the National Development Planning Framework and the Sustainable Island State Agenda.

Of the total allocation, significant resources have been earmarked to support productivity, economic expansion, and institutional strengthening. Prime Minister Drew explained that sustained investment in major public and private sector projects is expected to stimulate growth across key sectors, including construction, tourism, wholesale and retail trade, transport and communications, financial services, and agriculture. These investments are intended to generate employment, modernise business operations through technology, and strengthen food security by enhancing agricultural production for local and export markets.

As part of the overall 2026 Budget allocation, the Prime Minister’s Office is proposed to receive $69.3 million in recurrent expenditure and $3.5 million in capital expenditure. These funds will support effective governance, civil service modernisation, improved service delivery, and stronger coordination across government ministries and departments.

The prime minister highlighted the expansion of the Continuous Professional Development Programme as a key priority for 2026, with targeted training in leadership development, digital transformation, and performance management. He also underscored the importance of sustained engagement with the diaspora, noting that resources will continue to support outreach missions aimed at strengthening partnerships, encouraging investment, and facilitating the smooth reintegration of returning nationals.

Prime Minister Drew stressed that the $1.075 billion allocation for 2026 reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that fiscal planning is purposeful, transparent, and results-oriented. He noted that the investments outlined in the Estimates are intended to build resilience, support inclusive growth, and improve the quality of life for all citizens and residents.

“The 2026 Budget allocation represents more than figures on paper; it is a clear statement of intent, one that prioritises people, progress, and sustainable development,” the Prime Minister said.