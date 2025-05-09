CONTROVERSY ERUPTS: PSC Under Fire for Reinstating Officers with Criminal Pasts — Commissioner Sutton Reportedly Slams Political Interference

By Staff Reporter

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 10, 2025

The Police Service Commission (PSC) is under intense scrutiny following the reinstatement of two police officers who were previously recommended for dismissal due to criminal convictions and serious misconduct. According to sources, the decisions—allegedly made under political pressure—have reignited debate over the independence of the PSC and the broader issue of accountability in law enforcement.

Officers Reinstated Despite Disciplinary Recommendations

The first officer in question reportedly pleaded guilty to drug possession in a court of law and was formally recommended for dismissal shortly thereafter. However, sources allege that following a change in government, the officer was reinstated, and the move has cost the state more than EC $20,000 in back pay.

In a separate case, another officer—accused of abandoning his post and engaging in serious sexual misconduct—was similarly recommended for dismissal following an internal disciplinary process. Nonetheless, the PSC allegedly overruled the recommendation and authorized his return to active duty, with compensation and reinstatement benefits reportedly amounting to over EC $30,000.

Commissioner Sutton Reportedly Voices Concerns

According to individuals present at a recent National Security Management meeting, Commissioner of Police James Sutton is said to have expressed strong concerns about the PSC’s actions. The meeting, reportedly chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, included a discussion on the implications of such reinstatements on the morale and integrity of the police force.

One source claims that Commissioner Sutton warned the decisions were “demoralizing to officers who serve with integrity” and “undermining public trust in law enforcement.” It is further alleged that he criticized what he perceived as politically influenced interference in matters that should be governed strictly by professional and ethical standards.

While the Commissioner has not issued an official public statement on the matter, reports of his concerns have circulated widely within security and civil service circles.

Public Outcry and Calls for Reform

The reports have provoked widespread reaction, with civic groups and former law enforcement officers demanding a full review of the PSC’s authority and decision-making processes. Some have gone further, calling for legislative safeguards to remove political influence from disciplinary proceedings within the police force.

“This isn’t just about personnel—it’s about the credibility of our national institutions,” said one retired officer. “When politics dictates discipline, the system is compromised.”

Officers Reinstated, Force Reacts

Both officers are now reportedly back on active duty, a decision that has sparked internal discontent among rank-and-file officers. Some insiders say that trust in the disciplinary process has been eroded, particularly as other officers face consequences for lesser infractions while more serious cases appear to be excused.

The Broader Question

The unfolding situation raises a crucial question for the nation:

Can the police force maintain credibility and enforce the rule of law if its disciplinary decisions are subject to political override?

As scrutiny of the PSC continues, and as public trust hangs in the balance, stakeholders are calling for transparency, reform, and renewed commitment to institutional integrity.

