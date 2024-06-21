Paradise48 Film Festival Expands to the Entire Caribbean for Third Annual Event

Festival Competition To Be Held July 12-14, 2024 in With Additional Events July 18-20, 2024.

US Virgin Islands (April 29, 2024) – The Paradise48 Film Festival, which originated in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, is expanding its reach to filmmakers across the Caribbean for its third annual event this July. The festival challenges teams of filmmakers to write, shoot, edit and score a short film in just 48 hours on their respective islands.

New for 2024, the festival is opening up the 48 hour filmmaking competition to teams in all

Caribbean nations. “The Caribbean has such a rich culture and history of storytelling,” said Festival Director, Laurika Jude. “We’re thrilled to provide a platform for filmmakers across the region to showcase their talents and creativity in the intense 48 hour format.”

While the short films are being made simultaneously across the Caribbean from July 12-14, 2024, the festival will host additional events July 18-20, 2024, on the island of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. This includes:

A networking reception for filmmakers, industry professionals (July 18)

Panel discussion on topics like pitching, funding and distributing films (July 19)

A scavenger hunt around St. Thomas for filmmakers (July 19)

A screening and awards show celebrating the Top 10 films from the 48 hour competition (July 20)

In keeping with the festival’s commitment to inclusivity, virtual options will be available for those unable to travel for the additional events. Filmmakers and fans from across the Caribbean and beyond can join in the festivities from the comfort of their own homes, ensuring that no one misses out on the excitement and inspiration of the Paradise48 Film Festival.

A panel of esteemed industry judges will select the best films, with prizes awarded across categories like Best Directing, Best Cinematography, Best Acting/Actress, and many more, including the top prize of $5000 for Best Film.

Teams must register to participate in the 48 hour filmmaking competition. General registration is open until June 14 at $135 USD per team. Late registration runs from June 15 to July 7 at $155 USD per team.

The Paradise48 Hour Film Festival began in 2022 to unite the Virgin Islands through the arts and create opportunities for up-and-coming filmmakers. Its success over the past two years paved the way for this regional expansion in 2024.

Full rules, registration details and more information are available at www.p48ff.com.