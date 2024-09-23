St.Kitts and Nevis Minister Joyelle Clarke Calls for Urgent International Reform at UN General Assembly’s Summit of the Future”

“

In a bold address at the Summit of the Future 2024, held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79), Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment of St. Kitts and Nevis, made a powerful call for global reform. Taking to social media after her presentation in Interactive Dialogue 4, Clarke emphasized the need for the international community to embrace inclusive and non-traditional approaches to sustainable action.

Speaking on the theme “The Future Starts Now: Enhancing the Global System for Current and Future Generations,” Minister Clarke underscored the critical importance of immediate action. She highlighted the progress made with initiatives like the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index and the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS, as well as the recently adopted Pact for the Future. However, she stressed that these steps must be the beginning, not the end, of meaningful global efforts.

In her post, Minister Clarke declared: “The time for lip service is over! The world of tomorrow fully depends on our actions today.” Her words resonated with the need for deep-rooted change, particularly in addressing the vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and ensuring that the international system evolves to meet the needs of future generations.

Minister Clarke’s intervention further reinforced the urgency of fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reaffirmed St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to leading global conversations on sustainable development and climate resilience.

Her message was clear: global cooperation and decisive action are essential to ensure a just, inclusive, and sustainable future for all.