The conspicuous absence of Press Secretary Adelcia Connor-Ferlance from Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s side over the past four months has fueled intense speculation and concern. Once a familiar face at PM Drew’s public engagements and at the forefront of his roundtable discussions, Connor-Ferlance has been notably missing from recent events, raising eyebrows about her current status within the administration.In her absence, Sherema Matthew, the newly appointed Director of the Government Information Service (GIS), has stepped in to moderate the Prime Minister’s discussions and accompany him on official travels—a role that previously belonged to the Press Secretary. Matthew’s increasing visibility and involvement in these key tasks have led many to wonder: Has Connor-Ferlance stepped down, is she unwell, or has she been quietly ousted from her position?Rumors are swirling that Connor-Ferlance may have fallen out of favor with PM Drew, joining a growing list of officials who have reportedly been sidelined or removed from office, including former Permanent Secretary Cecile Hull, Ambassador Nerys Dockery, and former Chargé d’Affaires Ghislaine Williams. Some observers point to a pattern of victimization within the administration, suggesting that those perceived as sympathetic to the opposition may be at risk of losing their roles.If Connor-Ferlance’s departure is confirmed, it could signal deeper issues within PM Drew’s administration, highlighting concerns of disorganization and internal strife. As speculation continues, the public is left waiting for official clarification on the Press Secretary’s sudden disappearance from the political stage.