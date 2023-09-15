St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party’s Defining 1983 Independence Boycott

In the pivotal year of 1983, as St. Kitts and Nevis proudly hoisted its own flag in a historic declaration of independence, a conspicuous absence spoke volumes. The leadership of the SKN Labour Party, under the guidance of Attorney and former Premier Lee L Moore, made a resolute choice to boycott all festivities at Warner Park.Their decision was rooted in fierce opposition to the newly proposed constitution, which they saw as a concession to British interests and a potential catalyst for internal discord. Western diplomats closely observed Moore’s discontent, recognizing its potential to disrupt the Labour Party’s 25-year political dominance in St. Kitts.The 1980 elections had witnessed Moore’s party garner the highest vote count, yet control of the legislative assembly slipped from their grasp to a coalition led by Simmonds’ Peoples Action Movement and the Nevis Reformation Party. The latter emerged from Nevisian dissatisfaction with the Labour party’s historical neglect of their concerns.This sentiment echoed the grievances that had spurred Anguilla’s separation. The new constitution, predominantly crafted by Simmonds and his allies, accorded Nevis its own legislative assembly and a greater share of parliamentary seats. This transformation marked a seismic shift in the political landscape of the federation.