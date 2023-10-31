St.Kitts and Nevis Diplomat Sonia Boddie Thompson Leaves Washington, D.C. With a Legacy of Excellence!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – October 30, 2023

In a whirlwind year and ten months, Counselor Sonia Boddie Thompson leaves an indelible mark on Washington, D.C. Her diplomatic journey, filled with grace and passion, has been nothing short of extraordinary.

As a representative of St. Kitts and Nevis at the Permanent Mission to the Organization of American States (OAS), Sonia played a pivotal role in ensuring her nation’s voice was heard on crucial global issues. From Climate Change to Gender Equality, she stood firm, advocating for her beloved country.

Beyond her diplomatic duties, Sonia immersed herself in the vibrant diaspora, finding a home away from home. Her support for their initiatives showcased her dedication to community and collaboration.

Leaving the city with a heart full of gratitude, Sonia reflects on the character-building challenges, the resilience she discovered, and the friendships forged. Her legacy as a diplomat, poet, dancer, and radiant spirit will forever resonate in the halls of diplomacy.

As Sonia takes her graceful bow, she leaves a legacy that history will duly recognize. Her story is far from over, and the world eagerly awaits the next chapters of this remarkable journey.