Saint Lucia Emerges as Global Investment Hub with $2 Billion Influx!

SAINT LUCIA – October 30, 2023

In a monumental stride towards economic prosperity, Saint Lucia has become the epicenter of choice for global brands and investment giants. Since June 2021, the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre has solidified numerous groundbreaking investment agreements.

Eight international powerhouses are channeling their resources into Saint Lucia, earmarking funds for an array of transformative projects. These include the illustrious Global Ports Holdings Cruise Port Development, the prestigious Marriott Hotel, and the opulent Dreams & Zoetry venture. Further, Sandals La Toc is set for a grand expansion, while the Hyatt Hotel and Cabot Residences promise to redefine luxury in the Caribbean.

The Secrets Resort and Spa Saint Lucia and Cas-en-Bas Beach Resort are also poised to add their own touch of excellence to the island’s hospitality sector.

This influx of global capital translates into direct benefits for Saint Lucian laborers, service providers, and financial institutions. From contractors to law firms, the immediate economic impetus is undeniable. Construction has already commenced on some projects in 2023, with several more set to break ground in 2024.

Collectively, this surge of investment is set to inject over $2 billion into the Saint Lucian economy, promising a wave of prosperity and growth in the near to mid-term future. The world is witnessing Saint Lucia’s meteoric rise as an investment hotspot, underlining the island nation’s strategic global importance.