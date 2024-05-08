High Commissioner Samuel Berridge Strengthening Bonds Between St. Kitts and Nevis and Canada

His Excellency Samuel Berridge, the High Commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis to Canada, has been actively engaging with various institutions, citizens, diaspora organizations, Canadian universities, and government offices since assuming his role. Making the rounds, High Commissioner Berridge has been introducing himself and presenting his credentials, fostering stronger ties between the Federation and Canada.

One notable engagement was High Commissioner Berridge’s meeting with members of the diaspora in Halifax. During this gathering, he expressed support for their initiatives and emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong connection with St. Kitts and Nevis, especially as the nation transitions into a sustainable island state. The #EachOneTeachOne initiative underscores the collaborative effort needed to achieve sustainable development goals.

High Commissioner Berridge also extended greetings to President Summerby-Murray on behalf of the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, acknowledging the integral role played by Canadian universities, including Saint Mary’s University, in educating the nation’s leaders and establishing global connections. This recognition highlights the value placed on international education and collaboration.

Furthermore, St. Kitts and Nevis is partnering with the City of Halifax, known as Canada’s Ocean City, to identify best practices for building resilient, sustainable communities and mitigating the impacts of climate change on coastal areas. High Commissioner Berridge expressed gratitude to Mayor Mike Savage for the warm hospitality extended during their discussions, emphasizing the shared commitment to addressing climate change challenges.

High Commissioner Samuel Berridge’s efforts underscore the commitment of St. Kitts and Nevis to fostering meaningful partnerships and collaboration with Canada. Through dialogue, cooperation, and shared initiatives, both nations aim to build a more sustainable and resilient future for their citizens and communities.