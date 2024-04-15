St. Kitts and Nevis Foreign Affairs Minister Addresses CBI Program and International Relations on Dubai Television

Reports emerging from Dubai, UAE, on Monday, April 15th, 2024, shed light on a significant television appearance by Dr. Terrence Drew, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development & Investment, among other portfolios, in the PM Dr. Terrence Drew Labour Administration of St. Kitts and Nevis. Dr. Drew, currently in Dubai attending a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Conference, made notable remarks during a live interview on Al Mashad.During the interview, Dr. Drew, a former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, emphasized the pivotal role of the CBI Program in the country’s economic evolution. He highlighted its instrumental contribution to transitioning the national economy from a reliance on sugar agriculture to the flourishing tourism sector over recent decades. Furthermore, he underscored the ongoing significance of the CBI Program in fostering economic diversification and sustainability in St. Kitts and Nevis.Addressing concerns surrounding Caribbean CBI Programs, particularly in the face of scrutiny from development partners in the EU, USA, Canada, and elsewhere, Dr. Drew offered reassurance. He acknowledged these partners as valuable allies, recognizing their efforts in scrutinizing the programs, providing analyses, and offering advice aimed at enhancing their robustness and resilience. Dr. Drew characterized them as “reliable partners” in the ongoing development and refinement of CBI initiatives in the Caribbean region.In his remarks, Dr. Drew instilled a sense of hope and optimism regarding the future of St. Kitts and Nevis and other Caribbean nations with CBI Programs. His statements projected confidence in the continued success and sustainability of these programs, bolstered by collaborative efforts with international partners. Dr. Drew’s television appearance in Dubai serves as a testament to St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to transparent dialogue, international cooperation, and economic advancement through innovative initiatives like the CBI Program.