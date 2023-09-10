St.Kitts and Nevis Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Geoffrey Hanley Arrives in Jamaica For Opposition PArty Constituency Convention

St. Kitts and Nevis Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Geoffrey Hanley was warmly welcomed in Jamaica by Opposition PNP Leader Mark Golding. Hanley’s visit holds political significance as he is slated to deliver the keynote address as the guest speaker at Golding’s St. Andrew Constituency Convention, hosted by the PNP, the sister party to Hanley’s ruling SKNLP in St. Kitts. This event symbolizes the strong ties between the two nations and highlights the collaborative efforts between sister parties in the Caribbean region. Hanley’s speech is expected to touch on regional cooperation, shared goals, and the importance of fostering unity within the Caribbean community. The convention serves as a platform for constructive discussions and reinforces the mutual commitment to advancing the interests of both nations.