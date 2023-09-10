St. Kitts and Nevis Deputy Prime Minister Challenges Regional Political Norms by Endorsing Opposition Leader in Jamaica

**St. Kitts and Nevis Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley’s decision to address the Jamaican Opposition party PNP’s St. Andrew constituency convention has sent ripples through regional politics. This unprecedented move disrupts a longstanding tradition that sitting Ministers, particularly senior officials, abstain from attending opposition party events abroad.Hanley’s role as the featured guest speaker at an event hosted by Mark Golding, leader of the Jamaican Opposition, raises potential diplomatic complexities. If Hanley’s endorsement of Golding as the next leader of Jamaica comes to fruition, it could lead to awkward discussions with Jamaica’s Prime Minister Holiness.Critics argue that this bold move further exposes perceived shortcomings within the PM Drew administration, branding it as inexperienced and ineffective. Questions also arise about the funding of Hanley’s trip and whether it was borne by St. Kitts and Nevis taxpayers, as it may not be considered official state business.Hanley’s visit to Jamaica marks a significant departure from established norms, potentially reshaping the dynamics of Caribbean political interactions. The fallout from this unprecedented decision remains to be seen, but it undeniably challenges longstanding traditions in regional politics.