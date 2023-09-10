St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Abroad; Speculation Surrounds Acting PM

St. Kitts and Nevis finds itself in a unique situation as both Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew and Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Geoffrey Hanley are currently away on separate international engagements. PM Drew is in Canada, while Deputy PM Hanley is in Jamaica, representing the nation’s interests on the global stage.What remains uncertain, however, is who has been designated as the Acting Prime Minister in their absence. As of now, no official statement or announcement has been released regarding this crucial role. This has led to widespread speculation among political circles and the public.Rumors suggest that Hon. Marsha Henderson, a prominent figure in the political landscape, may have been entrusted with the responsibilities of Acting Prime Minister. This choice has generated significant interest, especially when considering the seniority and experience of other potential candidates like Senior and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas and Minister Konris Maynard.

Interestingly, Senior Minister Douglas has never previously assumed the role of Acting Prime Minister during the absence of both Drew and Hanley. This development adds an element of intrigue to the ongoing discussions surrounding the current political scenario in St. Kitts and Nevis.

As the nation awaits an official announcement, the question of leadership in this pivotal moment remains at the forefront of public consciousness.