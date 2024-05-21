Pakistan Eyes Viv Richards as Team Mentor for T20 World Cup

With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, Pakistan is eyeing West Indies legend Viv Richards as a potential team mentor. The World Cup, set to begin in ten days in the USA and the West Indies, will be historic, featuring 20 teams for the first time.

According to Geo News, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in talks with the former West Indies batting great. Richards, renowned for his vast experience and deep knowledge of Caribbean conditions, could provide significant insights to the Pakistan team. His previous stint as a mentor for the PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators has fueled PCB’s interest in securing his services.

However, the PCB faces a significant challenge in bringing Richards on board due to his existing media commitments for the event. Despite this hurdle, the board remains optimistic about adding Richards to their support staff.

Pakistan has undergone a major overhaul in their white-ball setup since former director of cricket Mohammad Hafeez’s departure earlier this year. Last month, former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten was appointed head coach for limited-overs cricket. Kirsten, who led India to their 2011 World Cup triumph, recently joined the Pakistan team in Leeds for their four-match T20I series against England.

Kirsten aims to inspire Pakistan to World Cup glory, with the series against England serving as crucial preparation. The T20I series starts on May 22 at Headingley Carnegie and concludes on May 30 in London.

Pakistan is the only team yet to announce their 15-player squad for the World Cup. Placed in Group A alongside the USA, India, Canada, and Ireland, Pakistan will kick off their campaign against the USA on June 6. The much-anticipated clash with arch-rival India is scheduled for June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Fans eagerly await to see how these strategic moves will shape Pakistan’s performance in the upcoming T20 World Cup.