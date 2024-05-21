Gabriella Brantley, Barrister-at-Law, Graduates with Master of Laws Degree in London

London, UK – Gabriella Brantley, an accomplished Barrister-at-Law and distinguished alumna of the University College London (UCL) Laws program, celebrated her graduation today, having earned her Master of Laws (LL.M) degree with distinction from BPP Law School. Brantley, who has consistently demonstrated academic excellence and a strong commitment to legal practice, adds this latest achievement to her impressive educational and professional portfolio.

Brantley’s educational journey is marked by her exceptional performance across various prestigious institutions. She began her legal education at UCL, where she obtained her undergraduate Law LL.B degree from 2019 to 2022. During her time at UCL, Brantley was actively involved in multiple societies and competitions, including being a semi-finalist in Hogan Lovells’ Senior Negotiations Competition and a winner in the Client Section of Macfarlanes’ Client Interviewing Competition. Her leadership roles included serving as a Transition Mentor and a Debate Mentor, and she was a proud member of the Afro-Caribbean Society.

Following her undergraduate studies, Brantley pursued the Barrister Training Course (BPTC) at BPP Law School from September 2022 to June 2023, where she graduated with distinction. Her exemplary performance in Civil Litigation (86%), Criminal Litigation (91%), Oral Skills (84%), and other critical areas highlighted her readiness for a successful legal career. She continued her academic excellence by completing her LL.M at BPP Law School, again graduating with distinction.

In addition to her legal education, Brantley is a specialist in Digital Dispute Resolution, certified by ADR ODR International. This expertise positions her at the forefront of modern legal practice, addressing the evolving challenges and opportunities in the digital realm.

Brantley’s foundational education includes an outstanding academic record at King Edward’s Witley, where she graduated as valedictorian with an International Baccalaureate (IB) score of 42/45. She also excelled at Charlestown Secondary School, achieving top grades in her CXC examinations and representing Team Nevis in the Leeward Islands Debating Competition.

Currently, Brantley practices as a UK Barrister with Daniel Brantley, bringing her extensive legal knowledge and skills to her clients. Her latest academic achievement, earning her Master of Laws degree, further solidifies her standing as a leading figure in the legal community.

Gabriella Brantley’s journey from high school valedictorian to distinguished law graduate exemplifies her dedication and passion for the field of law. As she embarks on the next chapter of her career, she remains a role model for aspiring legal professionals and a testament to the power of perseverance and excellence in education.