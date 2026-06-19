St. Kitts and Nevis Celebrates Two New Young Olympic Ambassadors

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 18, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating the achievement of two young nationals, Azariah Vanterpool and Shakquan Hodge, who have successfully completed the 66th International Session for Young Olympic Ambassadors in Greece.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee extended warm congratulations to both ambassadors, praising them for representing the Federation with distinction on the international stage.

Over the past two weeks, Vanterpool and Hodge participated in an intensive programme focused on key areas shaping the future of sport, including athlete integrity, safeguarding, inclusion, leadership, and dual-career transitions.

According to the SKNOC, the achievement goes beyond the awarding of diplomas.

“They aren’t just bringing home diplomas — they are bringing back invaluable insights, global networks, and fresh strategies to champion inclusion and safe sports right here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” the Olympic Committee said.

Their participation in the prestigious international session places them among a new generation of Olympic-minded leaders trained to promote the values of sport, fair play, athlete protection, and community development.

The International Session for Young Olympic Ambassadors brings together emerging sports leaders from around the world, offering them the opportunity to engage in academic study, cultural exchange, leadership training, and discussions on the evolving role of the Olympic Movement in society.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the successful completion of the programme by Vanterpool and Hodge represents another important step in strengthening youth leadership within the national sporting landscape.

The SKNOC said it is proud of the way both young ambassadors carried the flag of the Federation and expressed best wishes as they returned home.

“We are incredibly proud of how well you both represented the Federation on the world stage. Safe travels as you journey back home today,” the statement added.

Vanterpool and Hodge now return to St. Kitts and Nevis equipped with new knowledge, international connections, and practical strategies expected to support the continued development of safe, inclusive, and values-driven sport across the Federation.