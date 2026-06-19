NEVIS CELEBRATES AS DR. ERCHA STAPLETON GRADUATES WITH HONOURS FROM UWI MONA

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, June 19, 2026 — Nevis is celebrating the remarkable achievement of one of its brightest young professionals as Dr. Ercha Stapleton has successfully graduated with Honours from The University of the West Indies, earning the prestigious Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree following years of rigorous academic and clinical training.

Dr. Stapleton completed her medical studies and residency training in Anesthesiology after an intensive journey spanning from 2021 to 2026, marking a significant milestone not only in her personal and professional development but also for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Her achievement places her among a distinguished group of Caribbean medical professionals trained at one of the region’s most respected institutions. Throughout her studies, she demonstrated the discipline, resilience, and academic excellence required to successfully complete one of the most demanding programmes in higher education.

Family members, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers across Nevis have extended heartfelt congratulations to the young physician, whose success serves as an inspiration to students throughout the Federation. Her accomplishment reflects years of dedication, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to the noble profession of medicine.

The attainment of an MBBS degree with Honours represents a significant academic distinction and underscores Dr. Stapleton’s commitment to excellence in patient care and medical practice.

As she embarks on the next chapter of her medical career, many are confident that Dr. Stapleton will make meaningful contributions to healthcare both within St. Kitts and Nevis and throughout the wider Caribbean region.

Today, Nevis celebrates not only the graduation of a new doctor but the emergence of a young professional whose hard work, determination, and pursuit of excellence have brought pride to her family, community, and country.

Congratulations, Dr. Ercha Stapleton. Your achievement is a testament to perseverance, excellence, and the limitless potential of the young people of St. Kitts and Nevis.