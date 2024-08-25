PM RALPH GONSALVES AWARDED JAPAN’S HIGHEST HONOR

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves was last evening conferred Japan’s Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun. The conferral was bestowed on behalf of the Government of Japan by His Excellency Yutaka Matsubara, Ambassador of Japan to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In last evening’s ceremony, Ambassador Matsubara articulated that this conferral marks a first class honour and it is very rarely conferred to sitting Heads of Government, but expressed that it is reflective of Japan’s high esteem for Prime Minister Gonsalves’ vision and work in advancing bilateral and global cooperation, for development. Further, Ambassador Matsubara shared poignant messages from Prime Minister of Japan; Hon. Fumio Kishida and widow of Japan’s longest serving Prime Minister; Shinzo Abe. The diplomatic honour reflects the strong and positive relationship between the two countries and also underscores the global recognition of Prime Minister Gonsalves’ contributions to international diplomacy and cooperation.Notably, 2024 has been designated as the “Japan-CARICOM Friendship Year” and commemorative projects will be implemented in Japan and CARICOM: Caribbean Community countries with the aim of deepening exchanges between Japan and CARICOM countries.Photo Credit: @api.gov.vc