St. Kitts’ Airlift Rockets to New Heights – Boosting Tourism and Supercharging the Economy

Basseterre, St. Kitts (05 October 2023) – St. Kitts is set to elevate its position as a prime tourist destination with the recent surge in airlift, showcasing a remarkable 14% system-wide increase for the winter season. The surge in airlift perfectly complements the strategic efforts of Minister of Tourism, Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority to enhance stayover visitor numbers and foster sustainable growth in the region.



Leading the charge in enhancing connectivity between St. Kitts and the United States, JetBlue is poised to commence direct, year-round service from New York (JFK) to St. Kitts starting 02 November 2023. These direct flights, available year-round, will offer seamless travel experiences to and from New York, opening up new avenues for tourism and trade opportunities. The service will operate three times weekly, on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, providing travelers with greater flexibility and convenience.



In a testament to the popularity and success of St. Kitts as a travel destination, United Airlines has taken the decision to extend its services through August 2024. This demonstrates the airline’s confidence and belief in the growth potential of St. Kitts and the positive impact it has on its customers.



Air Canada has welcomed a remarkable 66% increase in flight bookings to St. Kitts, a clear indication of the destination’s allure and the desire of travelers to experience the island’s unparalleled beauty and rich cultural heritage. The surge in demand for Air Canada’s services underscores the remarkable growth and potential that St. Kitts offers to both tourists and airlines alike.



The success of regional travel has been marked by the brilliant performances of both interCaribbean Airways and Caribbean Airlines. These regional carriers have been instrumental in facilitating seamless travel experiences within the Caribbean, showcasing the region’s allure, and reaffirming St. Kitts as an essential connecting hub for travelers. The revival of regional travel brings new opportunities for cultural exchange, economic growth, and sustainable development.



Additionally, St. Kitts is delighted to welcome back long-standing carriers such as American Airlines, British Airways, Delta Airlines, LIAT, WinAir, and Seaborne Airlines. These renowned airlines play a significant role in expanding St. Kitts’ reach across the globe, providing convenient and reliable access to travelers from all corners of the world.



Minister of Tourism, Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, expressed her enthusiasm about the remarkable growth and increased airlift in St. Kitts, stating, “The surge in airlift to St. Kitts signifies the island’s appeal as a premier tourist destination. We are thrilled to welcome new airlines and witness the return of long-standing carriers. By improving our connectivity, we are able to attract a larger number of visitors, which in turn boosts our economy and provides more opportunities for our local communities. We are excited about maintaining this positive trend and firmly establishing St. Kitts’ position on the global travel map.”



With the continued expansion of airlift, St. Kitts is poised to become an unmissable destination. The surge in flights not only bolsters the tourism sector but also drives economic growth, creating employment opportunities and supports local businesses.